DESERT RECKONING CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT

JOHN DOE AND FRANCES FISHER TO NARRATE DESERT RECKONING 10TH ANNIVERSARY AUDIO EDITION

New York, NY – March 11, 2022 – For the tenth anniversary of Deanne Stillman’s DESERT RECKONING, Hachette Audio is proud to announce that the first ever audiobook edition of the acclaimed true crime narrative will be voiced by LA rock icon John Doe – founder of the band X – with acclaimed stage and screen actor Frances Fisher. Kirkus hailed DESERT RECKONING as “a dynamic synthesis of Western saga, true-crime thriller and California-based transformation narrative.” Casting for the audiobook was a passion project undertaken by Stillman herself, in cooperation with Hachette Audio’s experienced head of Production, Michele McGonigle.

Doe’s extensive independent body of work has at times overlapped thematically with the concerns Stillman explores in DESERT RECKONING, including an affinity for the desert and denizens of the LA outback. Stillman notes of the musician and actor: “You can hear John Doe’s sympatico with castaways in many of his songs, and that’s why I asked him to gather us around the campfire.”

“Finally,” John Doe declared, “DESERT RECKONING portrays California’s High Desert the way I always felt when I’m there, a place where everything can go sideways in seconds & only occasionally do people find out. The offer to read the audiobook may have been the easiest decision I’ve made in years.”

This new audiobook production marks a continuation of Stillman’s long working relationship with Frances Fisher, who delivers the afterword to DESERT RECKONING. “I love the images Deanne creates through the words she chooses,” praises Fisher.

“Frances Fisher and her abiding engagement with truth and longing resonates deeply, as I learned firsthand when Frances joined the all-star cast for the narration of a previous book of mine, Mustang” said Stillman, adding that she sees Fisher as an actor who gets to the heart of the kind of stories Stillman tells – and the lives of the people she writes about – sometimes including her own.

Regarding casting the duo who she entrusted to interpret her modern classic, Stillman declared “I have no doubt that their rendering of DESERT RECKONING will take listeners into the heart of this strange and haunting tale.”

Set on the high desert side of Los Angeles County, DESERT RECKONING: A TOWN SHERIFF, A MOJAVE HERMIT, AND THE BIGGEST MANHUNT IN MODERN CALIFORNIA HISTORY is a work of literary nonfiction, and a timely precursor of today’s battle over the fate of the country. The sprawling manhunt over this Mojave outback was the subject of a widely praised article by Stillman, first published in Rolling Stone, a finalist for a PEN Center USA journalism award, and included in the anthology Best American Crime Writing 2006. The book went on to win the Spur and LA Press Club Award in 2013, and was named Southwest Book of the Year. In DESERT RECKONING, Stillman continues her desert beat and further explores our relationship to place and the wars that are playing out on our homeland.

Praise for Desert Reckoning:

“Through the lens of a gripping true crime story, this beautifully written, humane book preserves the history of a remarkable and very American place and its people.”

— Publishers Weekly

“The Mojave Desert has its own poet laureate.”

— Tucson Weekly

DESERT RECKONING is available to pre-order on Digital download now, and is available in Print and eBook formats.

Release Date: 7/19/22

DL: 9781668610626| 10 hours | $27.98 US / $34.98 CAN

