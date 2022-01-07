Hachette Audio’s New Year, New You, New Listening!
Emotional Inheritance
by Galit Atlas
Read by Galit Atlas
Internationally known psychoanalyst Dr. Galit Atlas draws on her patients' stories—and her own life experiences—to shed light on how inherited family trauma affects our lives; "illuminating" (Lori Gottlieb, author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone).The people we love and those who raised us live inside us; we experience their emotional pain, we dream their memories, and these things shape our lives in ways we don’t always recognize. Emotional Inheritance is about family secrets that keep us from living to our full potential, create gaps between what we want for ourselves and what we are able to have, and haunt us like ghosts.
In this transformative book, Galit Atlas entwines the stories of her patients, her own stories, and decades of research to help us identify the links between our life struggles and the “emotional inheritance” we all carry. For it is only by following the traces those ghosts leave that we can truly change our destiny.
Energize!
by Michael Breus, PhD
by Stacey Griffith
A renowned sleep expert and a SoulCycle founding instructor team up to present a revolutionary, science-based program to give you the energy you need to achieve your dreams.Are you desperately seeking more energy? Dr. Breus and Stacey heard it every day from their clients, so they decided to do something about it: write a book and jumpstart a movement. In Energize! Dr. Breus and Stacey Griffith have teamed up to teach you how to get your groove back. Using the scientifically proven core principles of chronobiology and your biological body type (remember that from high school?), they offer an easy-to-understand, personalized program of small, daily movements, sleeping and fasting on schedule, and mood hacks that will give readers incredible energy, promote happiness, and fight off fatigue for good. Sounds too good to be true? Their program boils down to living the way nature and your DNA programmed you to live. But don’t worry, it's really simple—and super fun.
With fascinating science, quizzes so that readers can identify their chronotype (Lion, Wolf, Bear, or Dolphin) and their body type (Fast, Medium, or Slow Metabolism), and easily implemented advice, Energize! will have you feeling happier and more energetic in 30 days.
Money Magic
by Laurence Kotlikoff
Increase your spending power, enhance your standard of living, and make it on your own by following the insightful tips and tricks shared in this revolutionary guide to money management.In Money Magic, Laurence Kotlikoff, one of our nation’s premier personal finance experts and coauthor of the New York Times bestseller Get What’s Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Your Social Security, harnesses the power of economics and advanced computation to deliver a host of spellbinding but simple money magic tricks that will transform your financial future.Each trick shares a basic ingredient for financial savvy based on economic common sense, not Wall Street snake oil. Whether you’re making education, career, marriage, lifestyle, housing, investment, retirement, or Social Security decisions, Money Magic offers a clear path to a richer, happier, and safer financial life.
Money Magic’smost powerful act is transforming your financial thinking, explaining not just what to do, but why to do it. Get ready to discover the economics approach to financial planning—the fruit of a century’s worth of research by thousands of cloistered economic wizards whose now-accessible collective findings turn conventional financial advice on its head. But beware: Kotlikoff uses his soft heart, hard nose, dry wit, and flashing wand to cast a powerful spell, leaving you eager to accomplish what you formerly dreaded: financial planning.
Eat Like a Human
by Dr. Bill Schindler
Read by Dr. Bill Schindler
An archaeologist and chef explains how to follow our ancestors' lead when it comes to dietary choices and cooking techniques for optimum health and vitality.
Our relationship with food is filled with confusion and insecurity. Vegan or carnivore? Vegetarian or gluten-free? Keto or Mediterranean? Fasting or Paleo? Every day we hear about a new ingredient that is good or bad, a new diet that promises everything. But the secret to becoming healthier, losing weight, living an energetic life, and healing the planet has nothing to do with counting calories or feeling deprived—the key is re‑learning how to eat like a human.
This means finding food that is as nutrient-dense as possible, and preparing that food using methods that release those nutrients and make them bioavailable to our bodies, which is exactly what allowed our ancestors to not only live but thrive. In Eat Like a Human, archaeologist and chef Dr. Bill Schindler draws on cutting-edge science and a lifetime of research to explain how nutrient density and bioavailability are the cornerstones of a healthy diet. He shows readers how to live like modern “hunter-gatherers” by using the same strategies our ancestors used—as well as techniques still practiced by many cultures around the world—to make food as safe, nutritious, bioavailable, and delicious as possible.
With each chapter dedicated to a specific food group, in‑depth explanations of different foods and cooking techniques, and concrete takeaways, as well as 75+ recipes, Eat Like a Human will permanently change the way you think about food, and help you live a happier, healthier, and more connected life.