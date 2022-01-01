hachette-audio hachette-audio

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith is an Olivier award-winning actor working in film, television, theatre and audio. He was born in Accra, Ghana and lives between London, Accra and Los Angeles and New York.

 

His film work includes WonkaMary Poppins ReturnsDr. StrangeJustice League: Snyder CutPaddington 2, and The Commuter. TV work includes His Dark MaterialsRagdollThe Split, Capital, The Last Panthers and more. On stage he has played leads at the National, Royal Court, Young Vic, and Royal Exchange theatres. In 2015 he played Laertes opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Hamlet at the Barbican Theatre, and in 2019 won the Laurence Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical for playing Ike Turner in the original production of Tina: The Tina Turner the Musical — his West End debut, and first professional musical. He has voiced many audio titles including all of Ben Aaronovitch's best-selling Rivers of London series, many BBC and independent radio plays and poetry, and can even be heard announcing the floors in one or two of London’s lifts.

The Door of No Return

Dreams are today’s answers for tomorrow’s questions. 11-year-old Kofi Offin dreams of water. Its mysterious, immersive quality. The rich, earthy scent of the current. The clearness, its urgent whisper that beckons with promises and secrets… Kofi has heard the call on the banks of Upper Kwanta, in the village where he lives. He loves… Read More