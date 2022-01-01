The Door of No Return

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith is an Olivier award-winning actor working in film, television, theatre and audio. He was born in Accra, Ghana and lives between London, Accra and Los Angeles and New York.
His film work includes Wonka, Mary Poppins Returns, Dr. Strange, Justice League: Snyder Cut, Paddington 2, and The Commuter. TV work includes His Dark Materials, Ragdoll, The Split, Capital, The Last Panthers and more. On stage he has played leads at the National, Royal Court, Young Vic, and Royal Exchange theatres. In 2015 he played Laertes opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Hamlet at the Barbican Theatre, and in 2019 won the Laurence Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical for playing Ike Turner in the original production of Tina: The Tina Turner the Musical — his West End debut, and first professional musical. He has voiced many audio titles including all of Ben Aaronovitch's best-selling Rivers of London series, many BBC and independent radio plays and poetry, and can even be heard announcing the floors in one or two of London’s lifts.