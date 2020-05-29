Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Audiobooks for Mental Health Week
The Idea of the Brain
An "elegant", "engrossing" (Carol Tavris, Wall Street Journal) examination of what we think we know about the brain and why -- despite technological advances --…
Take Control of Your Life in Challenging Times
At one point or another, we've all been knocked down by life. Perhaps it was because of a job loss, relationship break-up, or the struggles…
F*ck No!
Say no without being an a**hole and save yourself from burnout with "pep talks and sage advice" from the New York Times bestselling author of…