Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Audiobooks in Quarantine
Goldilocks
A gripping science fiction thriller where five women task themselves with ensuring the survival of the human race; perfect for readers of The Martian, The…
Free Food for Millionaires
In this One Book, One New York 2019 nominee from the author of National Book Award Finalist Pachinko, the Korean-American daughter of first-generation immigrants strives…
One Good Turn
On a beautiful summer day, crowds lined up outside a theater witness a sudden act of extreme road rage: a tap on a fender triggers…
A Registry of My Passage upon the Earth
"Nine tales of human endurance, accomplishment, and epiphany told with style and brio" (Kirkus) from the bestselling, award-winning author of The Winter Soldier and The…